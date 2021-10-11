West Bengal opens Covid control room during Puja, new cases top recoveries

The state health department has opened a dedicated control room at its headquarters, Swasthya Bhavan, to rush emergency medical assistance to Covid patients during Durga Puja.

Those seeking assistance can reach the control room at 033 2333 0197/0599. It would remain open from 10am to 5 pm.

While primarily catering to Covid patients, the control room would also extend assistance to non-Covid patients in the event of an emergency.

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Sunday recorded 760 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking the overall caseload to 15,76,337 and the toll to 18,905.

The fresh cases again topped recoveries, with a total of 734 patients being discharged over the last 24 hours. The overall recoveries are now at 15,49,783, while the discharge rate is at 98.32 percent.

State capital Kolkata topped the caseload over the last 24 hours at 166, followed by North 24 Parganas at 123. The district also reported the most deaths at 4, with Kolkata trailing closely at 2.

Active cases in the state currently number 7,649 of which 6,329 patients are in home isolation and 204 are in safe homes.

According to the health bulletin issued on Sunday, 3.19 percent of hospital beds in the state are currently occupied by Covid patients.

The state administered 2,06,494 vaccine doses on Sunday, taking the cumulative figure to 6,43,96,276 doses.

As many as 35,398 samples were tested in Bengal over the last 24 hours of which 2.15 percent were found positive for Covid-19.

Till date, a total of 1,85,07,359 samples have been tested in the state.

On Saturday, North 24 Parganas reported four deaths, Kolkata reported three, Nadia and South 24 Parganas two deaths and Howrah recorded one death.

Even as West Bengal has been showing a declining case positivity rate for Covid-19 cases, four districts — Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and Nadia — remains a concern for the health department, according to an official.

On Saturday, as many as 6,28,07,240 people were vaccinated, officials said.