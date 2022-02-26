West Bengal opens control room for citizens stranded in Ukraine

With many Indian citizens stranded in war-torn Ukraine, and facing water and food shortage, the West Bengal government has opened a control room to assist students and others from the state.

The helpline numbers, 0091-33-22143526 and 1070, will remain open from 9am to 9pm. Headed by a senior IAS officer, the control room also has other WBCS officers extending assistance.

“My son is facing a shortage of food and water in Ukraine. That apart, he seemed fine to me. I have been calling to check in on him again and again. I urge the Union government as well as the state government to ensure the safe and timely return of citizens stuck and stranded amidst a raging war,” Rampada Mondal, a Bengali teacher at Basirhat High School told The Indian Express. His son Arpan is a third-year medical student at Dnipropetrovsk Medical Institute (affiliated to the University of Dnipropetrovsk) in Ukraine.

“He said he was doing fine and has been instructed by his university authorities not to step out unless contacted by the Indian Embassy,” Rampada added. Several other parents in Bengal have their children stuck in various cities of Ukraine. The majority of them are medical students.

The parents have appealed to the Centre and the state government to arrange for the safe return of their children at the earliest.

A worried Bisakha Majhi (48) has been ringing up his 25-year-old son Arghya every hour since Russian forces carried out an attack on Ukraine. A medical student, Argha has been in Ukraine since February 2019.

Speaking to The Indian Express over phone, Arghya’s mother requested authorities to speed up the rescue operation. “I am calling him every hour. I am so worried. I can’t sleep till I see him face to face. My son told me that he isn’t stepping out. Aloke Jaldata, the local MLA from Raidighi, visited us and assured full support. I just pray that everyone who is stuck there returns safely,” said Baisakhi, her voice trembling over the phone.

About 16,000 Indians are reportedly stranded in Ukraine as the Russian forces carry out an attack by land, air and sea on the country from the erstwhile Soviet bloc.

A couple of years ago, Debarati Das went to study medicine at the Kharkiv National Medical University in Ukraine. Despite prevailing tensions on the border between Ukraine and Russia, Kharkiv has remained calm.

However, things took an alarming turn on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to launch a military offensive in Ukraine. Debarati and a few others, including her friends, took shelter in her hostel’s bunker. She informed her mother that food was running scarce and she was trying to get in touch with Indian Embassy.

“I appeal to the (Union) government to bring back my daughter safely at any cost,” said Rupali Das, Debarati’s mother and a resident of Howrah’s Ichapur Sealdanga.

Anindya Sekhar Bhadra from Barasat, a third-year MBBS student in Vinnytsia, told this newspaper that residents were leaving in numbers for safer places.

“I am packing my bags in anticipation of being evacuated. The border (with Russia) was open for sometime but has been closed again. However, I am keeping myself ready,” Anindya told The Indian Express over a WhatsApp call. He added that he had heard explosions near his hostel.

Many Indian students are stranded inside crowded bunkers and hostels across cities of Ukraine. Many said they have heard explosions and the drone of fighter jets adding that they are keeping themselves ready for an evacuation.