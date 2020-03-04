West Bengal: One more held for ‘goli maro’ slogan, police say search on for others

Police said Kolhe and Bhore were nabbed from Wadgaon Maval and Jagtap was held in Nhavi village in Indapur.(Representational Image) Police said Kolhe and Bhore were nabbed from Wadgaon Maval and Jagtap was held in Nhavi village in Indapur.(Representational Image)

Police in Kolkata have arrested one more person for raising provocative slogan — “Goli Maaro (shoot them)…” on way to attend Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in the city, police said on Tuesday. This is the fourth arrest in the case after the video went viral on Sunday.

According to a senior Kolkata Police officer, Sujit Barua (51), a resident of Ghola of Sodepur in North 24 Parganas district, was picked up by police on Monday night after he was identified from video footage.

Like the three other alleged BJP supporters arrested on Sunday night, Barua has been booked under IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 505 (circulating rumour), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (committing public mischief and common intention.

Among the three arrested earlier, two — Pankaj Prasad and Surendra Kumar Tewary — have been sent to police custody for three days, while Dhruva Basu was granted bail by a city court on Monday on grounds of age and ill-health.

The video footage was shared with the Home Department and the arrests were made after getting its nod, police said.

“Search for a few others identified from the video footage is on,” the officer said.

On their way to attend Amit Shah’s rally at Shahid Minar ground, several BJP workers and supporters were seen shouting the controversial slogan in Esplanade. The Opposition has trained their guns at the BJP and slammed its leaders for promoting hatred. The state BJP leadership, however, has been denying the involvement of any party worker and termed it as the “handiwork of the ruling Trinamool Congress”.

There has been a controversy over raising of the slogan during BJP rallies during Delhi Assembly polls and protests in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as it has allegedly incited violence.

Condemning the “goli maaro…” chants, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said on Monday that nobody “who raised such divisive slogans will be spared by police”.

“The slogan is incendiary, provocative and illegal. All those who raised it will be penalised, will not be spared. If we spare a single person, others will be encouraged. It’s Kolkata, not Delhi. It’s Bengal,” she had said.

Urging party workers to help identify from media footage others involved in raising the provocative slogan, she had told them, “Identify and inform the police but do not take the law in your own hands.” “Who is a traitor? People will decide. Who are you to decide,” she had asked.

