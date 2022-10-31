West Bengal: One more dengue death, 642 fresh cases in state

A 24-year-old woman died on Saturday night after being diagnosed with dengue in Deganga of North 24 Parganas district.

The victim was identified as Soma Das of Thakurbari area in Deganga. Officials said the death toll due to dengue in the state has reached nearly 50 even as the Health Department has not confirmed the figures on fatalities yet. Also, 642 fresh cases of the vector-borne disease were reported on Sunday. With this, the total number of dengue cases in the state stand at more than 50,000.

The dengue situation in various areas of the state, especially in Kolkata, is quite alarming this year. Doctors said the death rate among young and middle-aged people due to the diseases is quite high this time. Moreover, those getting dengue for the second time are at an even higher risk, they said.

Minister Firhad Hakim claimed that dengue cannot be prevented only by the administration and that people should be more aware of the spread. “There have been lot of dengue cases in south India. Even in Bihar and UP, dengue cases have crossed the previous records. We are hopeful that cases will come down by November-end,” he said.