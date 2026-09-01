No appointments: Bengal officers ordered to meet citizens twice a week to resolve issues

The Suvendu Adhikari government has ordered that West Bengal officers must hold public grievance hearings every Tuesday and Thursday (File photo).

Following the launch of the ‘Apnar Sarkar Apnar Pashe’ (your government by your side) initiative, the West Bengal government Tuesday instructed all state, district, and field-level officials to hold public grievance hearings twice a week.

Under the order issued by Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal, government offices across the state will meet citizens every Tuesday and Thursday from 10.30 am to 1 pm. No prior appointments will be required.

To ensure strict adherence, the order specifies that no official meetings, field tours, or external engagements should be scheduled during these designated hours. Official contact numbers and email addresses must be prominently displayed at every office premises and on departmental websites.