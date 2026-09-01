No appointments: Bengal officers ordered to meet citizens twice a week to resolve issues

The mandate requires West Bengal government officers to suspend meetings and tours during the designated hours to hear public complaints directly, and they will be tracked through an online portal.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readKolkataSep 1, 2026 12:37 PM IST
Suvendu Adhikari West Bengal CMThe Suvendu Adhikari government has ordered that West Bengal officers must hold public grievance hearings every Tuesday and Thursday (File photo).
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Following the launch of the ‘Apnar Sarkar Apnar Pashe’ (your government by your side) initiative, the West Bengal government Tuesday instructed all state, district, and field-level officials to hold public grievance hearings twice a week.

Under the order issued by Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal, government offices across the state will meet citizens every Tuesday and Thursday from 10.30 am to 1 pm. No prior appointments will be required.

To ensure strict adherence, the order specifies that no official meetings, field tours, or external engagements should be scheduled during these designated hours. Official contact numbers and email addresses must be prominently displayed at every office premises and on departmental websites.

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Grievances submitted during these in-person sessions will be tracked and logged into the enhanced Apnar Sarkar Apnar Pashe portal to facilitate continuous review by divisional commissioners and district magistrates.

The order said these twice-weekly open-door sessions will complement, rather than replace, existing online grievance portals. This ensures that citizens without digital access retain a guaranteed avenue for face-to-face assistance.

Divisional commissioners, district magistrates, municipal commissioners, sub-divisional officers (SDOs), block development officers (BDOs), officers-in-charge of police stations, superintendents of police (SPs), and divisional forest officers (DFOs) are required to hold the meetings.

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms will actively monitor officer attendance and track the speed of resolution of incoming public complaints.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

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