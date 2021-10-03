Bengal bypoll results Live Updates: TMC leads in all 3 seats, Mamata ahead by 12,435 votes in Bhabanipur

Bypolls result Live News and Updates: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is leading by a margin of 12,435 votes at the end of the fourth round of counting in the Bhabanipur Assembly seat. The Trinamool Congress is also leading in the other two seats of Murshidabad district.
The counting of votes to the crucial bypoll to the Bhabanipur seat in south Kolkata, where TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is contesting to retain her chief minister’s seat, kicked off at 8 am amid heavy security deployment. Votes are also being counted for the bye-elections held in Jangipur and Samserganj assembly constituencies in the Murshidabad district of the state and the Pipili constituency in Odisha.
24 companies of central forces have been deployed at the counting centres and the entire area will be put under CCTV surveillance.
Babanipur, which went to the polls on September 30, saw a modest turnout of 53.32 per cent. The two other Assembly seats in the state, however, reported a higher turnout. Samserganj recorded 78.60 per cent voter turnout, while Jangipur 76.12 per cent till 5 pm, as per Election Commission data.
Voting was largely peaceful, and no major incident of violence or electoral malpractice was reported, EC officials said. The poll body said it received 97 complaints, of which 91 were quashed. Of these 97 complaints, 85 were related to the Bhabanipur bypoll.
TMC supporters celebrate outside CM Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kolkata as she gains early leads in the Bhabanipur assembly by-election.
After the fourth round of counting, TMC has secured 4,604 votes, Congress has secured 2,445 votes, CPIM 1,367 votes and BJP is at the fourth spot with 485 votes.
Meanwhile, the TMC is also leading in two seats of Murshidabad district where elections were held on the same day. In the Jangipur assembly constituency, TMC candidate Jakir Hossain is leading by 1,717 votes after the first round of counting and in Samserganj, TMC MLA Amirul Islam is leading by 1,140 votes after the second round of counting.
The postal ballots will be counted first. The Election Commission has said there will be 21 rounds of counting for the Bhabanipur bypoll results, which is the most anticipated among all the results awaited today, including two other seats in West Bengal — Samserganj and Jangipur.
While the Trinamool Congress has claimed that the party chief will win by a margin of over 50,000 votes, the BJP, which fielded 41-year-old greenhorn Priyanka Tibrewal, claimed to have given a "very good fight".
The BJP had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against TMC ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee for allegedly “influencing voters” in Bhabanipur constituency. It also alleged that the TMC had brought in several fake voters to various polling booths. BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal alleged that the TMC had forcibly stopped voting at a polling booth in ward number 72, and Hakim and Mukherjee were trying to influence voters. Later, Tibrewal alleged that TMC had brought in fake voters to several polling stations such as Khalsa Girls’ High School, Jewish Girls’ School, St. John’s Diocesan Girls’ Higher Secondary School and others.