Mosques remove loudspeakers in parts of Bengal after police urge compliance with noise rules

West Bengal as police approached mosques in various parts of the state urging them to limit and remove the high decibel loudspeakers at the top and replace them with sound boxes. Likewise various mosques in the districts of Bengal removed loudspeakers from the top of the structure.

The move follows a decision taken by the newly elected BJP government in its first cabinet meeting to enforce existing noise pollution rules in religious institutions. The state police was subsequently asked to ensure compliance with the West Bengal Pollution Control Board’s prescribed noise limits: 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels during the night in residential areas.

Police held meetings with mosque committees in several districts over the last few days. According to those involved, committees were asked to replace rooftop loudspeakers with sound boxes.

Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul said the drive was not aimed at any particular community. “It is not only for mosques. The cabinet decided to enforce noise restriction guidelines in religious places. It is a part of that initiative. Not only mosques, but temples and other religious places will also have to abide by the restrictions. We will not allow anyone to violate it,” he said.

Industry Minister Tapas Roy said the government would appeal to all religious institutions to comply with the rules.

However, some Muslim organisations questioned the manner of implementation.

Nijamuddin Biswas, general secretary of the All Bengal Imam and Muezzin Association, told The Indian Express that mosque committees were complying with police requests but argued that enforcement should be based on measured noise levels.

“The police approached mosque committees and asked them to remove the loudspeakers, so many are doing so. But there should be a proper system to measure decibel levels at both mosques and temples. If the sound exceeds the permissible limit, it should be reduced. The law prescribes noise limits; it does not say loudspeakers must be removed altogether,” he said.

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Siddiqullah Chowdhury, the president of the West Bengal unit of Jamiat Ulema-e –Hind’s, also opposed the move. “The courts have put in sound limits, no where it is written that mosques will have to remove mikes. We will oppose this move by the police,” he said.

Murshidabad MP Abu Taher Khan, who recently joined the NCPI after rebelling against the TMC, said any restrictions should be applied uniformly across institutions.

“Whatever the rule, it should be for all. There will be no mikes in mosques but another community will play loudspeakers for four days. This is not acceptable and we will oppose it. For years, mikes have played in mosques keeping in mind the noise pollution levels. I have already said that any action against the Muslim, I will fight for it,” he said.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has maintained that Namaz should be offered inside mosques and no such activity will be tolerated in public. This year, Kolkata shifted its historic major Eid congregation from Red Road to the Brigade Parade Ground (Kolkata Maidan area) to prevent traffic blocks on public streets.