West Bengal: No district reports more than two Covid deaths in state, cases up by 801

As many as 51,316 samples were tested of which 1.56 percent tested Covid positive. (File photo)

The state’s overall Covid count rose to 15,18181 as 801 more people tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Eleven more patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative toll to 17,999.

However, none of the districts recorded more than two deaths in the last 24 hours. Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly and North 24 Parganas recorded two deaths each. The state’s active caseload currently stands at 13,111, 222 less from Saturday’s count. Currently, 11,036 Covid patients are in home isolation and 538 are lodged in safe homes.

A total of 1,012 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s overall discharge rate to 97.95 percent. As many as 51,316 samples were tested of which 1.56 percent tested Covid positive.

The cumulative figure of people vaccinated is at 3,84,899, with 2,25,673 receiving both the doses.