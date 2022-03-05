West Bengal: No Covid death for third day

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
March 5, 2022 6:42:47 am
March 5, 2022 6:42:47 am
West Bengal on Friday recorded zero Covid-19 deaths for the third consecutive day. The state’s total death toll so far is 21,178.
In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 125 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 20.15 lakh, while152 patients were discharged on Friday.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd