‘Join TMC to work for community, don’t expect anything in return’

Trinamool Congress MP from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee. (Express file photo)

Trinamool Youth Congress (TMYC) president and party MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday told new party members to work for the community without expecting anything in return.

“You have not come here to get anything but to give,” he said while addressing youths via video-conference. Opposition parties had earlier accused local TMC leaders and workers of diverting the Amphan relief fund.

The new members are part of ‘Banglar Yuvashakti’ — a group formed by TMYC in June to help the needy battling the twin crises of Covid-19 and the cyclone Amphan. “Do not act on the command of any leader. Do what you think is right,” he told ‘yuva yoddhas’ (young warriors).

The Diamond Harbour MP expected that the membership of ‘Banglar Yuvashakti’ would soon reach 20 lakh from the current 6.5 lakh. “We should reach out to at least 2.5 crore people of the state with each member providing assistance to at least three to four families battling the pandemic,” he said.

When ‘Banglar Yuvashakti’ was announced on June 11, Abhishek urged youths to join it and serve their respective localities. He said the party had set a target of adding 1 lakh youths to ‘Banglar Yuvashakti’ in the first moth, but more than 2.5 lakh joined it.

“All member of ‘Banglar Yuvashakti’ should stand by the people in need. The Central government is doing its job and so is the state government, but we should stand by the needy in this time of pandemic,” he said.

Meanwhile, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee and Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brian inducted four famous personalities into the party fold at Trinamool Bhavan in Kolkata on Wednesday. Folk singers Kartik Das Baul and Lakhan Das Baul, President of Raniganj Chambers of Commerce Sandeep Bhalotia and laparoscopy surgeon and gynecologist Dr Badal Asru Ghata. Purba Medinipur-based Ghata is also an active social worker.

