West Bengal: Soon, new rule on police limits

To prevent harassment of people by police in the name of their jurisdiction, the state government has planned to bring a “uniform code of conduct” for seamless services. According to sources, the plan may first be implemented in Kolkata and its neighbouring areas to avoid jurisdictional squabbles between police stations.

The issue cropped up during Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent administrative review meeting in North 24 Parganas.

On her direction, Chief Secretary BP Gopalika will soon hold a meeting with senior police officers across the state to brief them on the plan. A standard operation procedure (SOP) is likely to be announced after the meeting.

Citing rising accidents at the Chingrighata crossing on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass, Banerjee sought a timely resolution of all jurisdictional issues between the Kolkata police and Bidhannagar Commissionerate.

Sources said similar instances were reported by victims’ families who were turned away either by Kolkata police or Barrackpore Commissionerate.

“We are expecting a meeting to be called shortly. The CM highlighted that on many occasions, people are harassed as police stations raise issues concerning jurisdiction. Hence, a draft uniform code will now be drawn up to ensure that people aren’t harassed or are made to shuttle from one police station to another,” said an official.