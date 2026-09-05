West Bengal train services hit for 2nd day after track sinks, repair work on war footing

Rail services passing through West Bengal continued to be severely disrupted on Saturday, for the second consecutive day, after heavy rain-triggered soil subsidence led to soil erosion beneath railway tracks near New Farakka station in Murshidabad district.
According to Eastern Railway, several trains, including Express trains, have been cancelled and some diverted, even as authorities began trial runs on the newly restored Farakka line. Eastern Railway General Manager Gitika Pandey told reporters that train services may resume by late evening, subject to the successful completion of the trial runs and safety clearance.
Restoration work is being carried out on a war footing, with additional workers deployed after the landslide uprooted overhead electric poles along with the railway tracks. The damaged poles are also being repaired as part of the restoration effort.
A railway official in Farakka said train services cannot resume on the affected line until engineers certify it safe for rail traffic.
According to Eastern Railway sources, trains will have to operate at reduced speeds for the next few days once services resume.
Eleven long-distance trains have been cancelled. They include Vande Bharat, Shatabdi Express, Teesta-Torsa, Darjeeling Mail, Malda Town, Nabadwip Dham Balurghat Express.
The other cancelled trains include Malda Town-Azimganj passenger, Malda Town-Sahibganj MEMU, Sahibganj-Azimganj MEMU, Bhagalpur-Azimganj passenger, Sahibganj-MaldaTown MEMU, Azimganj-Sahibganj MEMU, Azimganj-Barharwa passenger, Azimganj-Bhagalpur passenger.
List of diverted trains
Certain trains have been diverted via Katihar-Mansi-Munger-Kiul. They include: Malda Town-New Delhi Express, Bhatinda–Balurghat Farakka Express, and Udhna-Malda Town Special.
Those trains being diverted via New Farakka-Azimganj-Katwa-Bandel are: New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express, Guwahati-Howrah Saraighat Express, Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, Howrah-Radhikapur Kulik Express, and Kolkata-Haldibari Superfast Express.
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Trains diverted via New Farakka-Azimganj-Nalhati include Balurghat-SMVB Bengaluru Express, Agartala-Charlapalli Express, Sealdah-Silchar Kanchanjungha Express, SMVB Bengaluru-Radhikapur Express, and Tambaram-New Tinsukia Express.
Following the train disruptions, travellers have resorted to buses, leading to a shortage of bus tickets.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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