West Bengal train services hit for 2nd day after track sinks, repair work on war footing

A damaged section of railway tracks and overhead electrical lines following soil subsidence near New Farakka station in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, Friday. (PTI photo)

Rail services passing through West Bengal continued to be severely disrupted on Saturday, for the second consecutive day, after heavy rain-triggered soil subsidence led to soil erosion beneath railway tracks near New Farakka station in Murshidabad district.

According to Eastern Railway, several trains, including Express trains, have been cancelled and some diverted, even as authorities began trial runs on the newly restored Farakka line. Eastern Railway General Manager Gitika Pandey told reporters that train services may resume by late evening, subject to the successful completion of the trial runs and safety clearance.

Restoration work is being carried out on a war footing, with additional workers deployed after the landslide uprooted overhead electric poles along with the railway tracks. The damaged poles are also being repaired as part of the restoration effort.