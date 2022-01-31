West Bengal: New Covid infections up by 3,427, deaths by 33

West Bengal’s cumulative Covid-19 tally reached 19,93,606 after 3,427 more people tested positive in the state on Sunday, according to the state health department. The state’s positivity rate stood at 6 per cent.

The virus also claimed 33 lives over the past 24 hours, taking Bengal’s toll to 20,583. With 31,562 active cases, Bengal’s fatality rate stands at 1.03 per cent.

Since Saturday, 9,750 patients have recovered from the disease and the state’s current discharge rate was recorded as 97.38 per cent. So far, 19,41,461 Covid-19 patients have recovered in West Bengal.

Presently, 3.62 per cent of hospital beds are occupied in the state while 29,464 patients are in home isolation.

At least 57,085 samples were tested in West Bengal over the past 24 hours taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,31,83,242.

Among districts, Kolkata accounted for the highest number of new infections at 521 — 62 more than on Saturday. In terms of fatalities, while Kolkata reported eight deaths, North Parganas clocked six deaths.