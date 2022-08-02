West Bengal: New Covid dip to 436, 6 more die

West Bengal saw a drastic decline in the daily number of Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The state recorded 436 new infections while on Sunday, the daily count stood at 1,011. A total of six more persons died of the infection, taking the state’s total death toll to 21,372 while the case count stood at 20,59462 with a positivity rate of 6.34 per cent.

The Covid-19 daily positivity rate which was 7.76 per cent on Sunday, improved to 6.34 per cent on Monday, the bulletin said.

With 2,251 people recovering from coronavirus during the day, the state now has 13,493 active cases. So far, altogether 20,59,462 people have recovered from coronavirus in Bengal.

The state tested 6,879 samples in the last 24 hours, taking the total number tested so far to 2,59,95,806, the bulletin said At present, 13,123 persons are in home isolation in the state while 370 are in hospitals.