West Bengal: New Covid dip to 436, 6 more die

August 2, 2022 4:43:56 am
West Bengal saw a drastic decline in the daily number of Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The state recorded 436 new infections while on Sunday, the daily count stood at 1,011. A total of six more persons died of the infection, taking the state’s total death toll to 21,372 while the case count stood at 20,59462 with a positivity rate of 6.34 per cent.
The Covid-19 daily positivity rate which was 7.76 per cent on Sunday, improved to 6.34 per cent on Monday, the bulletin said.
With 2,251 people recovering from coronavirus during the day, the state now has 13,493 active cases. So far, altogether 20,59,462 people have recovered from coronavirus in Bengal.
The state tested 6,879 samples in the last 24 hours, taking the total number tested so far to 2,59,95,806, the bulletin said At present, 13,123 persons are in home isolation in the state while 370 are in hospitals.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Parliament session Live: Naidu expunges Sitharaman's references to Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha last week
Latest News
Jharkhand lawyer held with Rs 50 lakh extortion money sent to 6-day remand
Demonstrators’ Destination Dreamland
Monkeypox death: Centre contacts UAE to know how patient took flight to Kerala
Rolling back new liquor policy, reverting to old regime where government dominates sale of liquor, is a bad idea
In major Trinamool rejig, most district unit chiefs replaced
SGPC: GST on sarais injustice by government
Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan – US officials
Normal rainfall over country in August and September, says IMD
Unemployment rate in Haryana only 8 per cent: CM Khattar
Detractors missing, Haryana Cong Chintan Shivir turns into Hooda’s show of strength
Delhi confidential: French Connection
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership