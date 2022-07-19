West Bengal: New Covid cases dip by 1,210

WEST BENGAL registered 1,449 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths in the past 24 hours, a state health department said on Monday.On Sunday the state had recorded 2,659 new infections.

The total Covid case count in the state till date now stands at 20,72,307. On Monday, Bengal witnessed five Covid-related deaths.

The total death count till date is 21,282. On Monday, 8,573 samples were tested and the positivity rate stood at 16.90 per cent.

A total of 28,887 are in home isolation currently while 696 are in safe homes, the bulletin said.

So far, in Bengal 25,806,078 samples have been tested. The total active cases in the state now stands at 29583.