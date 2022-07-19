scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 18, 2022

West Bengal: New Covid cases dip by 1,210

The total Covid case count in the state till date now stands at 20,72,307. On Monday, Bengal witnessed five Covid-related deaths.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 19, 2022 5:11:23 am
A total of 28,887 are in home isolation currently while 696 are in safe homes, the bulletin said. (Express File Photo)

WEST BENGAL registered 1,449 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths in the past 24 hours, a state health department said on Monday.On Sunday the state had recorded 2,659 new infections.

The total Covid case count in the state till date now stands at 20,72,307. On Monday, Bengal witnessed five Covid-related deaths.

The total death count till date is 21,282. On Monday, 8,573 samples were tested and the positivity rate stood at 16.90 per cent.

A total of 28,887 are in home isolation currently while 696 are in safe homes, the bulletin said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Monsoon Session of Parliamen...Premium
UPSC Key-July 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Monsoon Session of Parliamen...
Explained: State of India’s submarine fleet after decommissioning o...Premium
Explained: State of India’s submarine fleet after decommissioning o...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...
More from Kolkata

So far, in Bengal 25,806,078 samples have been tested. The total active cases in the state now stands at 29583.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 18: Latest News
Advertisement