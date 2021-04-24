West Bengal: Negative covid report must for fliers from surge states

West Bengal on Friday made a negative RT-PCR Covid test report mandatory for air travellers from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. The rule will come into effect from 12 pm on April 26.

The state is reeling under a steep hike in Covid cases, and reported a record 12,876 infections that pushed up its active caseload to 74,737.

These states join a list that already includes Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana. The RT-PCR tests have to be conducted at least 72 hours before departure.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 toll climbed to 10,825 after 59 people succumbed to the respiratory disease in 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin in which figures are updated till 9 am. Of the 59 fatalities, 17 occurred in Kolkata, 10 in North 24 Parganas, seven in South 24 Paraganas, and four each in Howrah and Hooghly.

With Kolkata reporting a rapid rise in infections, the KMC on Friday advised all high-rise societies to convert community halls into safe homes for Covid patients.

The civic body has also arranged telemedicine facilities in coordination with local police stations and the Indian Medical Association. The integrated helpline number is 1800-313-444-222. Besides, there are multiple dedicated contact numbers such as (033) 4090 2929 / 2219 7202 / 2241 1255 (for ambulances); (033) 2357 6001 (for telemedicine) and (033) 2286 1212 / 2286 1313 (KMC Control Room) and 83359 88888 (WhatsApp only) for the assistance of Covid patients.