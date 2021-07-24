West Bengal: Navy prohibits drones within three-km of its installations

Indian Navy prohibits flying of non-conventional aerial objects like drones and UAVs after the drone attack on an Indian Air Force base in Jammu. (PTI)

The Navy on Friday announced that area of three kilometres from the perimeter of all Naval establishments/areas and naval assets in West Bengal has been designated as “No fly zone”. No sub -conventional aerial platforms such as drones and UAVs will be allowed in such areas. “Individuals or civil agencies are prohibited from flying any such sub-conventional aerial objects within this zone,” read a statement issued by the naval officer in-charge, West Bengal.

The Navy’s decision comes in the wake of a drone attack on an Indian Air Force base in Jammu last month. Two low-intensity explosions were reported on June 28 in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station.