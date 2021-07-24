West Bengal: Navy prohibits drones within three-km of its installations

July 24, 2021 5:52:48 am
The Navy on Friday announced that area of three kilometres from the perimeter of all Naval establishments/areas and naval assets in West Bengal has been designated as “No fly zone”. No sub -conventional aerial platforms such as drones and UAVs will be allowed in such areas. “Individuals or civil agencies are prohibited from flying any such sub-conventional aerial objects within this zone,” read a statement issued by the naval officer in-charge, West Bengal.
The Navy’s decision comes in the wake of a drone attack on an Indian Air Force base in Jammu last month. Two low-intensity explosions were reported on June 28 in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-