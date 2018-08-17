West Bengal: Narkeldanga youth shot in leg, bombs hurled; FIR lodged

A youth was shot in the leg and crude bombs were hurled on a street in Kolkata’s Narkeldanga area Monday morning. At least two bystanders also sustained injuries from the splinters.

An FIR under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered at Narkeldanga police station.

Police said they received contrary reports about what happened, adding the victim had also been changing his statements. Some local residents said three bike-borne men had reached the spot and hurled crude bombs, following which people began to flee. As a result of the explosion, the area had been enveloped in a plume of black smoke. When the smoke cleared, bystanders found the youth lying on the road with gunshot wound on his leg. “Prima facie, it seems like a case of misfiring. The victim is also changing his statements. We are probing the case,” said Joint CP (Crime) Praveen Tripathy.

The injured youth — identified only as Danish — was rushed to Neel Ratan Sarkar Hospital (NRS). Sources said Danish was new in the construction and real estate business, but had already bagged a few contracts for the development of a few buildings in the vicinity, which had not gone down well with his competitors.

“It seems that the victim was on a bike and got injured due to misfiring. He has taken the names of two persons from whom he may have wanted to take revenge,” said an officer.

Local resident Kaushali Prasad said, “I was standing outside a roadside shop. Suddenly, there was a loud sound of an explosion. A few bombs were hurled and I too got injured. Some people took me to a doctor.”

The incident has triggered anger among residents, who demanded a permanent police picket in the area.

