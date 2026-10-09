Nandigram, Rejinagar By-Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting begins shortly on seat Bengal CM vacated

Women voters line up in a queue outside a polling station to cast their votes during the Assembly by-election in Nandigram constituency, Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Nandigram, Rejinagar By-Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes for the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly by-elections in West Bengal begins at 8 am today. Polling was held on October 6 under tight security, with 71 companies of central forces deployed. Turnout in both seats was reported at around 78%.

Nandigram: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari won both Nandigram and Bhabanipur in the 2026 Assembly election but retained Bhabanipur, forcing the bypoll. The BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, mother of Adhikari’s former aide Chandranath Rath, who was shot dead on May 6. Congress’s Milan Pradhan is backed by Mamata Banerjee after the TMC’s nominee, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, withdrew.

Story continues below this ad Rejinagar: The seat fell vacant after Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir, who won both Rejinagar and Nowda in April, kept only Nowda. His son, Golam Nabi Azad, is the AJUP candidate, against the BJP’s Sakharav Sarkar. Also Read | Madurantakam, Dharapuram By-Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Can Vijay’s TVK add to its tally Why it matters: The results give the BJP an early reading of voter response to its governance since taking office in May. They will also show how the Opposition fares in a fragmented field and where the minority vote goes. Stay with us for round-by-round trends and the final results. Live Updates Oct 9, 2026 07:23 AM IST Nandigram, Rejinagar bypoll results to be declared on Friday Counting of votes for the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly bypolls will begin at 8 am on Friday, with the results expected to offer an indication of West Bengal’s political mood after the BJP replaced the TMC in government following 15 years. Nearly 80% of the 5.24 lakh electors voted, with Nandigram recording a turnout of 80.89% and Rejinagar 80.08%, according to the Election Commission. Polling saw allegations of voter intimidation, booth-level irregularities and sporadic clashes. The arrest of Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir after a confrontation with police in Rejinagar and the Congress’ demand for repolling in both seats added to the controversy.

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