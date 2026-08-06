‘Current name rooted in history’: Bengal government not in favour of renaming state, says Suvendu

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said the BJP-led West Bengal government was not in favour of renaming the state as “Bangla” and asserted the current name “Paschim Banga” is rooted in history. He also announced that the government will distribute 70 lakh national flags ahead of Independence Day, with the state joining the Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign for the first time this year.

Earlier, the Mamata Banerjee government had passed a bill in the legislative assembly seeking to change the state’s name from “Paschim Banga” to “Bangla”. However, it was not approved by the Centre over concerns that the new name may sound like Bangladesh, and it would be difficult to differentiate the two at international forums.

However, with the Central government approving the renaming of Kerala as Keralam in February this year, Banerjee accused the government of being “anti-Bengal”.

Addressing a press conference after a Cabinet meeting, Adhikari said, “We can’t change the name Paschim Banga. We can’t deny our history. There is history involved in this name. The next generation should know that.”

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Speaking on the Tiranga campaign, he said, “Our government will be participating in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign for the first time. We believe in the motto, ‘Nation First.’ For the first time, 70 lakh national flags will be distributed to all districts and subdivisions. Tiranga rallies are being organised across the state. In Kolkata, a rally will be held on August 10 from the Netaji statue to the Birla Planetarium. Everyone is being requested to participate. I and my entire cabinet will take part. At least 50,000 people will participate. Already, around 30,000 people have expressed their interest in taking part.”

He said he would also organise a Tiranga Rally in his Bhabanipur assembly constituency to mark the launch of the campaign.

“In addition, several thousand people will participate in a Tiranga rally from Bhabanipur Survey Building to Hazra Crossing on Friday. I will also be there. We don’t know why the previous government did not participate in the nation’s celebrations. The Bhabanipur programme is not a political one. Everyone is invited.”

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Bengal housing scheme to be known as ‘Paschim Banga Awas’: CM

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that the state Cabinet has renamed the housing scheme ‘Banglar Bari’ as ‘Paschim Banga Awas’ and released the final instalment of financial assistance to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries.

Launching the transfer of the second and final tranche of funds at Nabanna, the state secretariat, Adhikari said 10,20,379 beneficiaries received Rs 60,000 each under the housing scheme, involving a total outlay of over Rs 6,000 crore.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries receive financial assistance of Rs 1.20 lakh in two installments for construction of houses.

Adhikari said around 20 lakh new applicants had already been enrolled under the scheme, and more names would be added.

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Taking a jibe at former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari said, “In West Bengal, whenever any benefit is given, the name of the government is not mentioned. Under the previous regime, it was always said “Mamata Banerjee did this,” “this is Didi’s scheme.” But, now it is the NDA government. We do not operate separately. By disbursing the second installment of funds under the housing scheme, it has been proven that we have moved one step further toward PM Narendra Modi’s resolve.”

“I want to thank Rural Development minister Dilip Ghosh for getting the investigation done within three months and ensuring that the funds reach the rightful beneficiaries. Because we had said from the very beginning that we would not give it to those who are not Indian citizens. Given the current prices of cement and steel, if you want to build a house today, you may have to contribute money yourselves. Through Viksit Bharat and Shri Ram Ji, you may receive some assistance. Once this is completed, you will receive Rs 12,000 for a toilet, which is additional. Besides that, you will be able to be included under PM Surya Ghar scheme for electricity,” he added.