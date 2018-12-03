Murshidabad: CPM MLA joins Trinamool Congress

Two-time CPM MLA from Nabagram in Murshidabad district, Kanai Chandra Mondal, joined the Trinamool Congress on Sunday. He was inducted into the party in the presence of senior TMC leader and state transport minister Suvendu Adhikari at a party programme in Murshidabad district. Adhikari handed him the TMC flag and said his inclusion will enrich the party. “He has experience of working as an MLA and we hope that his service will help our party to take forward the development work,” Adhikari said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mondal said he joined the party to work for the people more effectively. “I have joined the ruling party to work for the people which I cannot do without the support of the state government. People in my constituency were suffering because of this and I wanted to do more for them,” he said.

Mondal had first won from Nabagram Assembly seat on a CPM ticket in 2011 when the Left Front government was ousted from power after 34 years. He retained his seat in 2016 Assembly polls by defeating his close rival by a margin of over 38,000 votes.

Senior CPM leader Rabin Deb said it was unfortunate how TMC has been intimidating Left legislators with money and muscle power.

“It is very unfortunate. Suvendu Adhikari is doing all these. He has been sent there by his party to slap false cases against Opposition leaders and threaten them with muscle power. This is the reason why so many Opposition leaders are joining TMC,” Deb said.