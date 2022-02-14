West Bengal Municipal Election Results 2022 Live Updates: TMC leading in 4 civic bodies; BJP moves HC demanding Central forces for remaining elections

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is all set to sweep the West Bengal civic polls, extending its lead in all the four municipal corporations — Asansol, Biddhannagar, Chandannagar and Siliguri. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the people saying: “The election was held peacefully. The State Election Commission and administration played important roles to ensure people cast their votes. There was no trouble anywhere during polling.”

Meanwhile, BJP on Monday moved Calcutta High Court demanding Central forces for the remaining Municipalities Polls in West Bengal, scheduled for 27th February. The matter will be likely be heard by the court on Tuesday.

Elections to these four municipal corporations were held on Saturday, and the results of the 227 wards will be up by 1 pm today. Although largely peaceful, sporadic incidents of violence were reported, with over 71 per cent people turning out to vote. In 2015 when elections to these four civic boards were last held, the TMC had won Asansol, Biddhannagar and Chandannagar civic bodies while the Left-Congress alliance the Siliguri civic body. Polling couldn’t be held in time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.