West Bengal: Morphed images of women on social media trigger clash, 20 hurt

Twenty people including children were injured in a clash in east Bardhaman Wednesday after photos of some local women were morphed and circulated on social media. Fifteen people have been arrested so far. “Suspecting the involvement of a local resident, Baki Sheikh, the family of one of the women went to confront him. Some people came to Sheikh’s support. Both groups had an altercation, which resulted in violence,” a local police officer said.

The two groups hurled crude bombs and attacked each other with rods and stones. A police team reached the spot but had a tough time getting the situation under control, said sources. An officer said 15 people were taken to the Kalna sub-divisional hospital for treatment. All were discharged later in the day.

Sources said the accused have been booked under various sections of the IPC, the Explosive Substances Act and The West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act. Police personnel have been deployed in the area.

“Prompt action was taken and the situation has been brought under control. So far, 15 persons have been arrested and raids are ongoing,” SP (Purba Bardhaman) Bhaskar Mukherjee told The Indian Express.

A senior police officer said they are yet to identify the individual who morphed and circulated the images. “For that we need definite proof, we cannot charge someone on mere suspicion. The culprit will definitely be traced in the next 1-2 days,” the officer added.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App