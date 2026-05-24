West Bengal flags 300 flooding ‘black spots’, Agnimitra Paul orders anti-electrocution drive during monsoon

As West Bengal prepares for an early monsoon in June, the state government is taking steps to mitigate large-scale waterlogging in the urban areas and has identified over 300 waterlogging-prone “black spots” throughout the state, including 22 within the KMC area.
Some of the “black spots” include Chingrighata in Bidhannagar, stretches along the Bagjola Canal, the Chowbhaga pumping station area behind Dhapa, the Chorial Canal belt, Manikhali, Howrah, Keshtopur, and Begor Khal.
Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul has conducted extensive virtual meetings with various agencies, including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), Public Works Department (PWD), State Urban Development Agency (SUDA), and several civic bodies to review preparations ahead of the monsoon season.
Officials said that Paul would personally visit major waterlogging-prone locations across the state between June 1 and June 7 to assess the preparations on the ground.
The minister has instructed the officials to keep extra pumps ready to remove excess rainwater during downpours.
Additionally, Paul has directed KMC, KMDA, and New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) to take measures to prevent electrocution incidents resulting from waterlogging.
PWD has also been tasked with addressing encroachments along the canals, particularly near the Bagjola Canal.
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Sources indicate that officials have been instructed to commence preventive work and ensure emergency infrastructure is kept ready, as Paul emphasized the importance of applying lessons learned from last year’s flooding and drainage failures while devising this year’s strategy.
They have been advised not to take leave during this critical period, and drainage cleaning operations will continue throughout the monsoon season. Additionally, given the increased risk of dengue during the monsoon, a separate review meeting on dengue prevention has been scheduled next week.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More