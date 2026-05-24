West Bengal flags 300 flooding ‘black spots’, Agnimitra Paul orders anti-electrocution drive during monsoon

Minister Agnimitra Paul (rigth) has directed KMC, KMDA, and NKDA to take measures to prevent electrocution incidents resulting from waterlogging.(Express/File photo)

As West Bengal prepares for an early monsoon in June, the state government is taking steps to mitigate large-scale waterlogging in the urban areas and has identified over 300 waterlogging-prone “black spots” throughout the state, including 22 within the KMC area.

Some of the “black spots” include Chingrighata in Bidhannagar, stretches along the Bagjola Canal, the Chowbhaga pumping station area behind Dhapa, the Chorial Canal belt, Manikhali, Howrah, Keshtopur, and Begor Khal.

Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul has conducted extensive virtual meetings with various agencies, including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), Public Works Department (PWD), State Urban Development Agency (SUDA), and several civic bodies to review preparations ahead of the monsoon season.