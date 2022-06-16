West Bengal: Monsoon onset delayed, likely to hit south districts in 3 days, says weather department

THE onset of monsoon, which has been delayed in West Bengal, would hit southern parts of the state, including Kolkata, in the next two to three days, the kat said on Wednesday.

“Conditions are favourable for the advancement of southwest monsoon in south Bengal within the next two to three days. Usually monsoon arrives by June 11, but this time it has been delayed by a few days,” G K Das, Director, Regional Meteorological Centre Kolkata told The Indian Express.

However, in contrast, monsoon has already arrived in north Bengal three days in advance. “North Bengal normally receives first monsoon rain on June 7 but this time the monsoon rain reached the state on June 3,” added Das

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has already forecast fairly widespread rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. It has also forecast extremely heavy rainfall in the next five days.

According to the department, rain activity will increase in the five districts of north Bengal — Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Kochbihar and Alipurduar — in the next five days.

“Due to passing of the east west trough from northwest Uttar Pradesh to Assam across Bihar and Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim at mean sea level and strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal from June 15-19, heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely to occur over the districts of North Bengal during June 15-19,” added the bulletin.

Meanwhile, warnings have been issued for north Bengal for tomorrow and have predicted heavy to very heavy rain (7-20 cm) at a few places with extremely heavy rain at one or two places over Coochbehar, Alipurduar districts.

Heavy to very heavy rain (07-20 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong districts.Heavy rain (07-11 cm) likely to occur at one or two places over Malda, North & South Dinajpur district.

Weather experts have also alerted about landslide situationin hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong due to intense spell of rainfall.

“There could be rise in water level in rivers like Teesta, Jaldhaka, Sankosh and Torsa following heavy downpour. The visibility would also be reduced a a result. There could be damages to horticulture and standing crops and vegetables and low-lying areas may face inundation. There is also a moderate risk of flashflood in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts,” said a weather official.

Meanwhile, Kolkata and its suburbs received heavy rainfall overnight, leading to waterlogging at a few places Wednesday. Waterlogging was reported from the Kamarhati area, Dumdum, Sonarpur parts of Burrabazar and other areas. However, roads were cleared and water was drained out as the day progressed.