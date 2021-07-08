West Bengal: Mob vandalises station after train mows down girl

July 8, 2021 4:31:37 am
Erupting in anger after a four-year-old girl was mowed down by a freight train on Tuesday night, a mob ran riot at the Brace Bridge railway station on the Sealdah-Budge Budge line, damaging property.
According to sources, as word of the accident spread some residents in the nearby area stormed the station and vandalised property. Sources said two railway staff were also hurt. The area adjacent to the railway ticket counter was also vandalised. The mob vented their fury on a few two-wheelers parked on the station premises.
According to sources, although the station has a foot overbridge for the benefit of passengers, it is seldom used. ENS
