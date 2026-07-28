Bengal Mukhya Mantri Swasthya Bima Yojana: eligibility, exclusions, how to apply

The West Bengal scheme allows cashless treatment at all Ayushman Bharat-empanelled hospitals across India. (File Photo)

The West Bengal government on Monday introduced the Mukhya Mantri Swasthya Bima Yojana (MMSBY) to strengthen access to public healthcare and insulate households from high medical expenses. It offers a Rs 5-lakh health coverage to residents who are covered under the state’s Swasthya Sathi scheme but do not qualify for the central Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Who is not eligible?

To ensure targeted financial assistance and avoid duplicating benefits, the government has outlined specific exclusion criteria. You are ineligible for the MMSBY if you fit into any of the following categories:

Income cap: Families with an annual income exceeding Rs 8 lakh.