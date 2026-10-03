West Bengal MLA Bayron Biswas injured in house fire in Murshidabad

The condition of MLA Bayron Biswas, who sustained injuries to his arms and legs, is said to be stable, the police said. (Photo/Facebook)

Sagardighi MLA Bayron Biswas, who is a member of the Democratic Trinamool Congress, sustained burn injuries in a fire at his residence on Saturday.

The condition of Biswas, who sustained injuries to his arms and legs, is said to be stable, the police said.

According to eyewitnesses, they saw smoke coming out of the second floor of his residence around 11 am.

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Family members and local people raised an alarm, and the fire department and West Bengal police rushed to the residence, rescued the MLA, and took him to hospital.

The legislator’s family claimed that the fire began in the room where Biswas was staying, and it spread to other areas, said police sources.