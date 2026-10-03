West Bengal MLA Bayron Biswas injured in house fire in Murshidabad

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Sagardighi MLA Bayron Biswas, who is a member of the Democratic Trinamool Congress, sustained burn injuries in a fire at his residence on Saturday.
The condition of Biswas, who sustained injuries to his arms and legs, is said to be stable, the police said.
According to eyewitnesses, they saw smoke coming out of the second floor of his residence around 11 am.
Family members and local people raised an alarm, and the fire department and West Bengal police rushed to the residence, rescued the MLA, and took him to hospital.
The legislator’s family claimed that the fire began in the room where Biswas was staying, and it spread to other areas, said police sources.
The police said they are investigating whether the fire was caused by a short circuit or whether the fire spread from the ‘biri’ (hand-rolled cigarettes) factory of Biswas, which operates inside the MLA’s house.
Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, “I will enquire. I pray for a speedy recovery.”
Leader of the Opposition and Democratic Trinamool Congress’ Ritabrata Banerjee posted on social media, “Deeply disturbed and pained by the news of my friend and colleague Bayron Biswas. Wishing for his speedy recovery. Get well soon, Brother.”
Bayron Biswas had contested the by-election to Sagardighi assembly constituency on a Congress ticket in March 2023. At that time, he defeated Trinamool candidate Debashis Banerjee by 22,980 votes and became an MLA for the first time. However, he switched to Trinamool within a few months of the results being declared, while continuing to be a Congress MLA in the Assembly records.
In the 2026 Assembly elections, Biswas contested on a Trinamool ticket and became the Sagardighi MLA, defeating the BJP candidate by more than 34,000 votes.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told media persons, “l am very worried. He is a very nice and innocent person.”
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