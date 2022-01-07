West Bengal: Missing for 11 years, Malda man reunited with family

A man, with an alleged mental illness, was reunited with his family on Thursday after he had gone missing from Malda district in 2010. The man, identified as Sathynarayan Jaiswal, is in his 50s.

According to Udavum Karangal, a Chennai-based philanthropic organisation, Jaiswal was found wandering on the streets of Chennai on August 23 last year, and was admitted to a hospital. “He was dressed shabbily, looked disoriented and seemed to be starving for days. He was not able to tell us much in our initial enquiries, after which he was referred to a psychiatrist and given regular medication,” said a statement issued by the NGO, which claims to have reunited more than 5,000 lost persons with their families.

The organisation claimed that with frequent counselling by psychologists and social workers, Jaiswal was able to recall some details about his family in due course of time.

The NGO then posted Jaiswal’s picture and his background story on Facebook, following which Subhasis Choudhari of Pirojpur Noboday Welfare Society contacted the NGO to help them out. They were assisted by another Kolkata-based organisation Disha Life of Kolkata.

The organisations circulated Jaiswal’s photos and details on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The message was seen by Jaiswal’s nephew, who informed the family. Later, Jaiswal’s younger brother Ganesh and other family members flew down to Chennai and where they met Jaiswal, the organisation said.

Sathyanarayan started running a provision store in Malda when he was 17. He had four brothers and one sister. His family members claimed that he was deeply over a family dispute. He often used to go missing and would come back after some days. He also has a wife and two daughters. He had gone missing from his home on March 30 2010.

“It turned out that Jaiswal had run away from his home a couple of times. His family had lodged a missing person’s complaint in Malda and Chennai, but they couldn’t find him. We are happy to reunite him with his family. We have reunited more than 5,000 such patients with their families in almost 22 Indian states and in countries like Netherlands, Germany and Austria,” said the founder of Udavum Karangal, Pappa S Vidyaakar.