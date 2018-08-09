West Bengal Minorities Commission to take up NRC issue

Around 40 lakh people have been excluded from the final draft of the NRC in Assam. Around 40 lakh people have been excluded from the final draft of the NRC in Assam.

The West Bengal Minorities Commission (WBMC) plans to take up the National Register For Citizens (NRC) issue, as well as that of attacks on disadvantaged communities across the country with the National Commission for Minorities, seeking its intervention to stop such activities.

Speaking to The Indian Express, WBMC chairman Abu Ayes Mondal said they regularly intimate their counterpart in the national capital about the atrocities faced by people belonging to minority communities, adding that such incidents are less frequent in West Bengal.

“Whenever we meet officials of the National Commission for Minorities, we always express our concern for members of minority communities who have been subjected to physical atrocities across the country. In our next meeting, we will take up this issue once again including the present situation in Assam. We are concerned for minorities in every part of the country,” Mondal added.

Around 40 lakh people have been excluded from the final draft of the NRC in Assam. According to reports, a large number of Bengali-speaking Muslims and Hindus are among those excluded from the list.

“A census should not be held based on one’s language and religion. Such yardsticks must not be followed in conducting a census. This kind of census is ill-motivated. A census should be based on whether the person is an Indian citizen or not. If the situation arises, then we will definitely raise this issue with them,” he added.

