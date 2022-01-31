West Bengal: Minister walks off stage on BJP MP’s entry

West Bengal Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick refused to share the stage with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh and left the podium during an event to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Barrackpore on Sunday, hours after the latter’s close aide was arrested for his alleged involvement in TMC leader Gopal Majumdar’s murder.

Mallick was seated beside West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at an event being organised at the Gandhi Ghat. However, he suddenly got down from the stage when the BJP MP arrived.

“A professional killer is sitting beside you. I am leaving the platform in protest. I will sit with the audience,” Mallick was heard telling the Governor.

On Sunday, Noapara police arrested Vijay Mukherjee, who is considered to be close to the BJP MP, for his alleged connection in the murder.

Majumdar was shot down by a group of men on Saturday night while he was returning home from the party office.

“As per protocol, I was representing the state government. But, I could not share the stage with a mastermind of murders. We have filed charges against him and an investigation is pending. I did not leave the event mid-way. I was seated with the audience,” the minister added.

Reacting to Mallick’s allegations, Singh said, “We believe in democracy and non-violence as preached by Mahatma Gandhi. It is the TMC that is unleashing violence on BJP workers. They are killing their own party members in the factional feud but labelling charges against us.”