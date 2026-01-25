West Bengal minister Shashi Panja summoned for SIR hearing, says she will ‘stand in line like everyone else’

Panja announced to the media that she will attend the hearing at Keshav Academy at 2 pm. (Photo: Screengrab from Video on X/@PTI_News)

Shashi Panja, the West Bengal Minister of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, has been summoned for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing Sunday. Panja announced to the media that she will attend the hearing at Keshav Academy at 2 pm.

Speaking to the media, Panja said, “I will stand in line. This is not right; many voters are being harassed. My hearing centre is nearby, but for many, the distance is 20 km. I received a notice indicating that during the scrutiny, my details or those of my relatives have not been verified, making me an invalid voter since 2002. No one else in my family has been summoned—only me. My husband and daughters have not been called. I will go with all my documents.”