West Bengal: Minister pedals 38 km to protest fuel price hike

State Labour Minister Becharam Manna cycled to reach the state Assembly in protest on a day the petrol price crossed the Rs 100-mark in Kolkata.

State Labour Minister Becharam Manna cycled a distance of 38 km from his home in the Hooghly district to reach the state Assembly in protest on a day the petrol price crossed the Rs 100-mark in Kolkata.

Manna, the TMC MLA from Singur, left home at 8 am and reached the Assembly building in Kolkata around 12.30 pm to attend the ongoing session.

“Steep rise in fuel prices is the latest failure of the Narendra Modi government. Petrol price crossed the century-mark in Kolkata and we are protesting against this,” he said.