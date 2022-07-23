scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee arrested by ED in connection with teacher recruitment scam

The Enforcement Directorate had said that it had recovered about Rs 20 crore from Arpita Mukherjee, who is allegedly close to former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
Updated: July 23, 2022 11:24:20 am
West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee. (File Photo)

West Bengal Commerce and Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in Kolkata on Saturday for his alleged involvement in the teacher recruitment scam.

Chatterjee, who was the state education minister when the scam took place, was arrested after around 26 hours of grilling in connection with the probe. He was taken to the ED’s office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake area.

Also Read |Bengal ministers in ‘SSC scam’ spotlight: Mamata’s trusted lieutenant & a former Left leader

“He was not cooperating with our officers who were questioning him since Friday morning. He will be produced before a court during the day,” an ED official told news agency PTI.

During the raids at multiple locations on Friday, the ED said that it had recovered about Rs 20 crore from Arpita Mukherjee, who is allegedly close to former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee.

“During the course of searches, the ED has recovered huge cash amounting to approximately Rs 20 crore from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee, who is a close associate of Shri Partha Chatterjee. The said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of the SSC Scam. The search team is taking the assistance of bank officials for the counting of cash through cash counting machines. A total of more than 20 mobile phones have also been recovered from the premises of Ms. Arpita Mukherjee, the purpose and use of which is being ascertained,” read a statement issued by the ED.

“ED is carrying out search operations at various premises linked to recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission and West Bengal Primary Education Board,” the ED tweeted sharing pictures of cash allegedly recovered from Mukherjee’s house in south Kolkata.

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...Premium
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...
Explained | Panama Papers: The WhistleblowersPremium
Explained | Panama Papers: The Whistleblowers

The other people whose houses were searched included Partha Chatterjee, currently minister for commerce and industry; Paresh C Adhikary, minister of state for education; Manik Bhattacharya, MLA and former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education; P K Bandopadhyay, officer on special duty to Chatterjee; Sukanta Acharjee, private secretary to Chatterjee; Chandan Mondal alias Ranjan, an alleged agent in the scam; Kalyanmay Bhattacharya, son-in-law of Partha Bhattacharya; Krishna C Adhikary, a relative of Kalyanmay; Dr S P Sinha, advisor to the School Service Commission; Kalyanmoy Ganguly, former president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education; Saumitra Sarkar, former president of the West Bengal Central School Service Commission; and Alok Kumar Sarkar, deputy director of the school education department.

