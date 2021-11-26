West Bengal: Mill worker dies after colleagues pump air into him ‘for fun’

About 10 days after compressed air was pumped into him “for fun” by his colleagues, a 23-year-old worker at a jute mill in Hooghly died on Wednesday.

Police were on the lookout for the accused and registered a case at Bhadreswar police station.

Deceased Rahmat Ali’s family and relatives protested outside Northbrook Jute Mill on Thursday, demanding compensation. Ali was working as a contract labourer in the winding department of the mill.

The freak incident took place on November 16 morning after Ali’s night duty. His colleagues held him and pumped compressed air into him, said police. Ali fell ill and was admitted to Chinchira Imambara District Hospital from where he was referred to a private hospital in Kolkata. He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Speaking to local media, Ali’s brother Ajmat Ali said: “Doctors said that the liver was severely damaged due to the air pressure.” He named a few of Ali’s colleagues responsible for the death. Repeated calls to Northbrook Jute mill for comment went unanswered.