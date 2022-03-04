West Bengal: Medical students weigh options, seek govt help

As Russia continues to pound Ukrainian cities, uncertainty looms over West Bengal students pursuing medical courses in the east European country.

They are appealing to the government to find a solution so that they can continue their studies in other European countries. Under the Central government’s Operation Ganga, around 6,400 people have been brought back while over 7,400 more are expected to be evacuated in the next two days, officials said on Thursday.

Bitan Basu was lucky to have returned to Siliguri on February 24, almost 10 days after India issued an advisory asking students whose stay is not essential, “may consider leaving temporarily”.

A first-year medical student at Bukovinian State Medical University in south-west of Ukraine, Basu said he is considering a different career.

“My parents have already spent Rs 8-10 lakh. To join a private medical college in India was unaffordable. It pains me to say that I may have to think about some alternative career if we don’t get support from the government or offers from other universities,” Basu told The Indian Express.

Around 80%-90% Indian students who chose Europe as their destination have passed the NEET exam but could not find colleges in the country.

After enduring food and water shortages, and freezing temperature, Tiyasha Biswas, a second-year student at Lviv National Medical College in western party of the country, returned to Kolkata on Wednesday.

Despite the raging war, Tiyasha is determined to complete the remaining semesters in Ukraine or its neighbouring countries.

“Those were the toughest days in my life but wouldn’t come in between me and my dream. I am determined to be a doctor,” said Biswas.

Recalling her ordeal, she said students had moved to a bunker below a medical shop on February 23 after warning. “Meanwhile, I kept contacting senior health officials. Finally, they got a message from the Indian Embassy that we had to reach the Poland border, 70km from the bunker, before being evacuated. Our car was stopped 18 km before the border,” she said, adding she and others had to walk before being stopped for a second time.

“On February 24, the Ukraine Army did not allow Indians to cross the border while Egyptian and Europeans were given the passage. In the evening, we reached the no man’s land,” said Biswas.

She said she had to endure -1 to -7 degree temperature with no food and water. “My foot was swollen (from walking).” Her father, Shyamal Biswas, who is posted as deputy CMOH at Basirhat, said she has got offers to complete her course from Poland and Romania. “Let’s see if the government has any plans for these students,” said the officer.

Unlike Biswas and Basu, Anindya Sekhar Bhadra hoped to be evacuated in the next two-three days. Notwithstanding the Russian shelling, he has not lost faith in his dream of becoming a surgeon.

“I haven’t lost my dream of becoming a doctor. If not Ukraine then from other country. But I will become a good surgeon,” Anindya told The Indian Express over phone from Ukraine. He and others are cooped up in their hostel in Uzhhorod in western Ukraine.

The death of Karnataka’s Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a fourth-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University, has also heightened students’ anxiety. He was the first Indian casualty in the war.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee slammed the Central government on the Ukraine issue asking why it did not take necessary action earlier so that Indian students were brought back home safe.

Speaking to reporters just before leaving for Varanasi, she said, “I wrote to the Prime Minister on the issue. But my question is why didn’t these students come back earlier. The Centre is responsible for not bringing them back on time. Had it brought them back earlier, the students would not have had to spend nights lying in bunkers without food. Romania did not give them permission to cross the border. I am not for war. How many wars we have to see? We have seen a war-like situation during the pandemic and demonetisation to name a few.”

She hoped that all the students stuck in Ukraine return home safe soon. “The life of students is much more valuable than politics or war. We have already shared details of such students with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA),” she said.