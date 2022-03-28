West Bengal: Man tries suicide after ‘killing’ wife and two children

A man allegedly killed his wife and two children before trying to commit suicide at Rangadi village in Purulia district’s Kashipur block on Sunday morning. Police said the accused, identified as Gautam Mahato, is under treatment at a hospital in Kashipur.

Mahato, who works as a labourer for a railway contractor, got married to Mamata of Chakra village about 10 years ago and the couple had two children, aged six and three-and-a-half-years old. The police said Mahato hacked his wife and children with an axe and then consumed poison.

Then he informed the police about the incident.

A police team rushed to the spot and the victims were taken to the Kalloli health centre where the on-duty doctor declared Mamata and her two children dead. Mahato is in a critical condition. It is learnt that the couple used to fight regularly over domestic issues. Their neighbours said Mahato is also a habitual drunkard.