West Bengal: Man shot dead, BJP says party worker, cops find no political links

BJP workers staged a road blockade at Gurap in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Saturday after a 25-year-old man was shot at from point-blank range on Friday night. The protesters, who demanded immediate arrest of the culprits, lifted the blockade following police intervention.

The BJP claimed that the victim, Rakesh Khetrapal — who works as a labourer in Kerala — was a party supporter and had been attacked by Trinamool Congress workers.

However, police denied such claims and said Khetrapal was not affiliated to any political party.

According to police sources, the incident took place around midnight when Khetrapal had gone outside his house to relieve himself.

He spotted a few strangers in the area and asked them about their purpose of being there. Before he could understand anything, one of the persons shot a bullet below his chest from point-blank range.

Khetrapal was first taken to Burdwan Medical College. After his condition was found to be critical, he was referred to SSKM hospital in Kolkata.

Khetrapal’s elder sister, Rina, said, “Around midnight, we received a call from my brother. My husband and father rushed to spot and took him to the hospital.”

“Prima facie there is no political connection in the case. He was on leave and had come from Kerala to his native place here. We are investigating the case,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee paid a visit at SSKM hospital. She alleged that Khetrapal was attacked by TMC goons.

“The incident took place in my constituency. He received a bullet injury between his chest and stomach. TMC goons attacked him because he is our supporter,” said Chatterjee.

The victim’s father, Arvind Khetrapal, also claimed his son was attacked by the ruling party.

“I am a BJP worker. When they found my son alone, they shot at him. It’s clear that the accused are TMC goons.”

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress denied all allegations.

TMC district president Dilip Yadav said, “TMC has no connection with the attack. Police will investigate the case and action will be taken as per law.”