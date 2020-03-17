West Bengal: Man selling cow urine, dung as coronavirus cure held in Hooghly

The cowshed can house as many as 100 cattle, informed Madan Lal, Chief Sanitary Inspector of the Municipal Corporation, who has been given charge of controlling the menace. (Representational Image) The cowshed can house as many as 100 cattle, informed Madan Lal, Chief Sanitary Inspector of the Municipal Corporation, who has been given charge of controlling the menace. (Representational Image)

A 50-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for selling cow urine and dung at Dankuni in Hooghly district on Monday, claiming that consumption of these would help prevent coronavirus, police said.

Sheikh Mamud Ali was also produced before a court in Hooghly on Tuesday and was remanded in four-day judicial custody.

According to a senior police officer in Hooghly district, Ali has been booked under sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. All the sections are non-bailable.

“The person has been arrested and we are investigating the case,” said the police officer.

On Monday, Ali was allegedly selling urine of Indian cows at Rs 500 per litre and that of Jersey cow at Rs 400 per litre at a roadside stall at Dankuni.

In a separate development, an FIR has been registered at Jorabagan police station on Tuesday against unknown persons for feeding cow urine to people. The case was registered in connection with a ‘gaumutra (cow urine) party’ organised by a local BJP leader at Jorasanko. A Home Guard of the Kolkata Police, who lodged the complaint, said he was misled by the organisers who passed him cow urine as “charanamrita” or ambrosia.

The police have registered the case under sections 269 (unlawfully or negligently spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 278 (making the atmosphere noxious to health) and 114 (abettor present when crime is committed) of the Indian Penal Code and have started investigation.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh claimed that distribution of cow urine was not a crime. “Many of those who are opposing cow urine have consumed it secretly. I myself have consumed cow urine many times and will keep consuming it for its health benefits. This is just a drama to stop selling of cow urine. Those who have faith consume cow urine and will continue to do so,” said Ghosh.

On Tuesday too, the BJP organised a ‘drink cow urine’ programme at Raiganj in North Dinajpur district. Local BJP leaders went to a cow shed and drank cow urine to spread the message of its usefulness to combat Covid-19. They also worshipped cows and offered their prayers.

