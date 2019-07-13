Toggle Menu
Man kills mother for refusing to pay EMI for bikehttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/kolkata/west-bengal-man-kills-mother-refusing-pay-emi-bike-5827174/

Man kills mother for refusing to pay EMI for bike

“Prima facie investigation reveal that the accused has recently bought a motorcycle and wanted his mother to help him pay the EMI...,” said an official.

Student death, Class 9 student death,Class 9 student death West Bengal, West Bengal news, India news, The Indian Express news
Rakesh Mondal allegedly assaulted his mother Malti Mondal on Wednesday. (Representational)

A 26-year-old man in West Bengal’s Howrah district has been arrested on charges of beating his mother to death after she refused to pay the EMI for his new bike.

Rakesh Mondal allegedly assaulted his mother Malti Mondal on Wednesday.

“Prima facie investigation reveal that the accused has recently bought a motorcycle and wanted his mother to help him pay the EMI…,” said an official.

On Wednesday, he came home and started demanding money from his mother. When she refused, he allegedly started beating her up with a stick. His uncle, who lives nearby, tried to stop him, but Rakesh also attacked him. However, the uncle managed to tie Rakesh up to a tree and called the police. “The accused has been arrested and murder charges has been pressed against him,” said an official. ENS

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 No longer about BJP vs Cong, this is about democracy: Goa Congress head Chellakumar
2 Bengaluru civic body to conduct vulnerability mapping of buildings
3 Delhi High Court grants bail to Upendra Rai in money laundering case