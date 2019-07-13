Man kills mother for refusing to pay EMI for bike

A 26-year-old man in West Bengal’s Howrah district has been arrested on charges of beating his mother to death after she refused to pay the EMI for his new bike.

Rakesh Mondal allegedly assaulted his mother Malti Mondal on Wednesday.

“Prima facie investigation reveal that the accused has recently bought a motorcycle and wanted his mother to help him pay the EMI…,” said an official.

On Wednesday, he came home and started demanding money from his mother. When she refused, he allegedly started beating her up with a stick. His uncle, who lives nearby, tried to stop him, but Rakesh also attacked him. However, the uncle managed to tie Rakesh up to a tree and called the police. “The accused has been arrested and murder charges has been pressed against him,” said an official. ENS