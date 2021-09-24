West Bengal: Man held for ‘sharing communal messages’

Ahead of the Assembly bypolls, the Cyber Cell of Kolkata police on Thursday arrested a man from Birbhum district for allegedly sending communal messages on WhatsApp groups.

The man has identified as Param Roy Chowdhury of Charkal Gram under Nanoor police station. Police had earlier received similar complaints.

The arrest came after a complaint was lodged by one Suraj Mondal, a resident of Kalighat, the area close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s house.

“In the wake of the Assembly byelection, a number of groups were created where the group admin (Chowdhury) and others were posting communal messages. They also posted some obscene material,” said Joint CP (crime) Murlidhar Sharma.

The accused has been booked under various section of the Information and Technology Act, and IPC sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 153 A (promoting enmity among different groups), 259 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (2) (creating or promoting enmity).