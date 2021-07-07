West Bengal: Man held for posing as senior government official

Sanatan Roychowdhury was arrested on Monday night and the police also seized his car.

THE KOLKATA Police have arrested a man from Gariahat area for allegedly impersonating as a government official and travelling in a vehicle fitted with a blue beacon.

Police identified the accused as Sanatan Roychowdhury. His Facebook page claims that he is “special Counsel, Government of India”. He has posted several pictures in which he claims that the CBI office at Nizam Palace is his “workplace”.

Sanatan was arrested on Monday night and the police also seized his car. The police claimed that there was a sticker saying ‘CBI’ pasted on the car. According to sources, Sanatan is a resident of Baraanagar area and is a lawyer of Calcutta High Court.

Police said he would allegedly introduce himself as a “counsel for the government and the CBI”. He is also involved selling in land and houses in Gariahat police station area, police said.

According to sources, a ‘visiting card’ was also found in his possession. It reads ‘Executive Member, National Human Rights Cell’. The card also has the address of the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

However, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, “Because the police found a receipt of donation from his possession doesn’t mean he (the accused) is from BJP. There are lakhs of people like that. What he has done is wrong. Why was he using a blue beacon vehicle and why didn’t the government and administration nab him earlier?”

Coincidentally, after the arrest of Debanjan Deb (who allegedly posed as an IAS officer) in Kasba fake vaccination case, Sanatan in his Facebook posts had appealed to people to “beware of fraudsters”.

Sanatan has been remanded in police custody till July 16.