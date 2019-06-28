West Bengal: Man found dead in his Tiljala flat, girlfriend arrested

A 21-year-old man was found dead inside his rented flat in Tiljala area on Wednesday, following which his girlfriend was arrested.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Yaseer Iqbal. He used to work at a call centre and his girlfriend was also an employee in the same office.

Prima facie police suspected it to be a suicide case.

“Iqbal was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his house in Tiljala. He was rushed to SSKM hospital, where he was declared brought dead. We received a complaint from the family of the deceased, on the basis of which we have arrested a woman. Her role is under scrutiny,” said a senior police official.

According to police, the woman had visited Iqbal’s house on Wednesday. She had left the apartment following an argument between the two.

Sources said Iqbal was originally from Karaya area and had rented this flat a few months ago. Police found that usually he used to come to this rented flat on the weekends. They are now trying to find out that why he had gone to the flat on Wednesday.

“It is too early to say anything. We are probing the case from all possible angles,” said an official.