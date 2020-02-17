West Bengal: Mamata, Dhankhar likely to meet in Raj Bhavan today

The Banerjee-led state government and Dhankhar has been on a collision course over various issues. The Banerjee-led state government and Dhankhar has been on a collision course over various issues.

In another gesture to thaw frigid relations between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, they are likely to meet at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Speaking on the possible meeting between the two, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “The people of Bengal will definitely benefit if the state government builds a good relationship with the Governor. It is not possible to usher in good governance by showing continuous disrespect to the constitutional head of the state. Those who pursue such politics do not get respect from others.”

It may be noted that the Governor has been requesting Banerjee to sit with him for talks to iron out several contentious issues. The Banerjee-led state government and Dhankhar has been on a collision course over various issues. The Governor had recently agreed to stick to his pre-Budget speech prepared by the state government. Last week, he had issued a show cause notice to the vice-chancellor of Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University after he was not invited to attend the annual convocation.

