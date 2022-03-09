West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee tries to bring old guard, young leadership together

In a bid to put to rest the reported bickering between the old and new guard in her party, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday presided over a meeting with her political consultant Prashant Kishor and nephew and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee by her side and at the same time entrusting her trusted lieutenants Firhad Hakim and Chandrima Bhattacharya with additional responsibilities. Also, she has reinstated Subrata Bakshi and Partha Chatterjee – the two senior leaders – as the state unit president and secretary general of the party.

While Chandrima has been made Minister of State (Independent charge) of state Finance Department, Hakim, who already holds the portfolio of transport and housing departments, and is mayor of Kolkata, has been given the additional portfolio of Department of Municipal and Urban Development.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

By re-assigning the housing to Hakim, Mamata seems to have made the point to the proponents of the “one man-one post” policy that it may not be a strict norm in the party.

Mamata, however, refrained from making any major changes in the TMC state organisation and instead packed her loyalists in the newly-formed state committee. Arup Biswas, Kunal Ghosh, Shantiram Mahato will continue to hold the post of general secretary. Novelist-turned-politician Monoranjan Byapari has also been made a general secretary in the party.

Mamata also preferred to make minimal changes in the TMC’s students, youth, women and trade wings.