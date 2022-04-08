West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee slams Centre again on fuel; claims dues Rs 90k cr

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that the Centre owes Rs 90,000 crore to the West Bengal government in GST arrears and unless the state gets its share, it will be difficult to clear the dues of the state government employees. Accusing the Modi government of not doing anything to control the rising prices of fuel and other essential commodities, she said a policy should be made to arrest the hike.

Claiming that the economic situation in the country was going from bad to worse, the CM expressed apprehension that states might not be able to disburse salaries to employees in the days to come. Banerjee also urged the Union government to pay states their GST dues.

Chairing a meeting on price control at the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Thursday, the chief minister said, “I don’t know whether the central government will be able to pay us its dues in the coming days. It is sitting on our GST dues and earning taxes instead from the state. It is denying us what we deserve. Cess is being imposed on everything. The central government owes Rs 90,000 crore to us. I would request the central government to extend the relief from GST payment owing to the Covid situation by another 5 years.”

Targeting the Modi government over the rising fuel prices, Banerjee said, “After their (poll) wins in five states, fuel prices should have been reduced as a return gift. But it was not. The price of cooking gas has gone through the roof as so have the prices of potatoes and onions. Where will the middle class go?”

The CM also directed the sale of fruits and vegetables at subsidised rates to give some respite to people amid the fuel price hike. She directed that food items should be made available to common people at low cost from Sufal Bangla stalls.