West Bengal: CM’s ‘transgressions’ justify NHRC’s ‘law of ruler’ claim, says Governor

In yet another attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Thursday accused the Chief Minister of “extreme transgressions” of constitutional prescriptions and claimed that such actions justified the observations of an NHRC panel on post-poll violence that law of ruler and not rule of law prevails in the state. The Governor accused the state government of not providing information sought by him and asserted that it is

Banerjee’s constitutional duty to furnish information related to the administration of affairs in the state.

“Guv Shri Dhankhar has conveyed @MamataOfficial constitutional “duty” to furnish information sought by Governor. Guv emphasised that no information whatsoever can be screened from him by govt. & such conduct will be constitutional transgression that shall not be overlooked,” he said in a tweet.

In his letter dated January 25 but released by him on Thursday, Dhankhar said, “There have been continually and serially extreme transgressions of constitutional prescriptions — justifying the NHRC observation that in the state there is ‘law of the ruler, not rule of law’.”

The letter, written in response to a communication by the Chief Minister on January 22, said that he is appalled by her assertion that there can be ”no question of the office of the Hon’ble Governor seeking access to documents and files on a subject matter which is entirely within the domain of the state executive and in respect of which the Governor has no authority of jurisdiction”.

Dhankhar stated that her stance contradicted the stipulations in Article 167 of the Constitution that ordains: “It shall be the duty of the Chief Minister to furnish such information relating to the administration of the affairs of the State and proposals for legislation as the Governor may call for.” Dhankhar said that he had earlier sought information on the July 26 Pegasus notification and also details related to Pandemic Purchase Enquiry, Bengal Global Business Summit, Bengal Aerotropolis Project, GTA, MAA Canteen and State Finance Commission.

“In my January 21, 2022 Note to the State Government in the Department of Finance, apart from the above, I have also sought information on the expenses by the State Government towards funds spent out of the Consolidated fund of the State for making print and electronic advertisements on behalf of the State Government, including expenses relating to Anti-CAA and the details about the lease agreement with the private company in connection with chartering/leasing of a private plane,” he wrote.