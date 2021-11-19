West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee vents fury over pending work, promises 1.16L jobs

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday vented her fury over the delay in efforts to boost the state’s industry profile, while promising bulk investments and jobs in Howrah over the next couple of years.

Chairing an administrative review meeting in Howrah district, the CM said it was taking too much time to allot land for industry. She pulled up the secretary of the Land Reforms Department and the local party leadership and gave clear instructions to address all issues delaying the industrial plans for the district.

“There are many people who are deliberately delaying (industrial work),” Mamata told Rajesh Pandey, secretary, Land Reforms Department.

“Why is it closed now? Who ordered the closure? Who is the big leader because of whom the (industrial) project has been delayed for two years? If such is the case, what will happen to our industries?” she told Pandey.

The secretary of the Land Reforms Department cited the Covid-19 pandemic as a reason for the delay and informed the CM that a meeting has already been held on the issue. To that, the chief minister said, “My target is industry.”

Giving hope of an upturn in the district’s industrial fortunes going forward, Banerjee said Howrah will see investments to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore over the next couple of years.

Sharing further details, she added that about 882 new projects and industrial parks would come up in the district in the next two years, generating more than 1,16,000 jobs.

From Thursday’s review meeting, the CM not only sent out a strong message on the proposed Howrah Industrial Park but also set a deadline for settling all issues pertaining to land allotment.

She further informed that ‘Synergy’, a symposium featuring government officials and industrialists to set the contours for the industry summit, will be held in Howrah on December 14, adding that all land-related problems have to be addressed and resolved before the event is hosted.

Addressing the local party leadership, she said, “I will not tolerate any more problems with investment.”