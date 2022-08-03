West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee set to carry out reshuffle of state Cabinet

Updated: August 3, 2022 11:36:33 am
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to carry out a reshuffle of the state Cabinet on Wednesday, as the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) continues to face a political storm over the arrest of senior minister Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The cabinet reshuffle, the first since the TMC returned to power for the third consecutive term last year, is likely to be one of the biggest since the party came to power in the state in 2011, according to news agency PTI.
Banerjee had announced the cabinet reshuffle on Monday after carrying out a major overhaul in her party. She had said that four-five new faces would be inducted into the new cabinet, while a similar number of members of the present cabinet would be utilised for party work. Some portfolios might also be reshuffled among the existing cabinet ministers.
The likely rejig is being seen as an attempt at an image makeover by the party hit by the jobs scam probe. Chatterjee, who was the virtual number two both in the TMC and the government, was stripped of all ministerial responsibilities and suspended from the party following his arrest by the ED last week and the recovery of around Rs 50 crore from flats of his associate Arpita Mukherjee.
Subscriber Only Stories
Chatterjee held five key ministries, including industry, commerce and enterprises and parliamentary affairs.
With PTI inputs
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematicPremium
Latest News
Andhra Pradesh gas leak: Affected workers stable, says apparel unit
West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee set to carry out reshuffle of state Cabinet
Breastfeeding Awareness Week: Who is a lactation consultant and when to see one?
Punjab’s first integrated command and control centre launched in Ludhiana
I can now bowl four overs as third or fourth seamer, says Hardik Pandya
Delhi: Despite Covid-19 cases increasing, vaccination continues to drop
Nothing phone (1) easy to scratch but hard to break, reveals durability test
Vistara starts operating flight on Mumbai-Jeddah route
CUET-UG 2022: Delhi University receives highest number of applications
Embedded tweets could soon show if they’ve been edited: Report
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Explained: Recalling Nichelle Nichols, the trailblazing Lieutenant Nyota Uhura of Star Trek