West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee set to carry out reshuffle of state Cabinet

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to carry out a reshuffle of the state Cabinet on Wednesday, as the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) continues to face a political storm over the arrest of senior minister Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The cabinet reshuffle, the first since the TMC returned to power for the third consecutive term last year, is likely to be one of the biggest since the party came to power in the state in 2011, according to news agency PTI.

Banerjee had announced the cabinet reshuffle on Monday after carrying out a major overhaul in her party. She had said that four-five new faces would be inducted into the new cabinet, while a similar number of members of the present cabinet would be utilised for party work. Some portfolios might also be reshuffled among the existing cabinet ministers.

The likely rejig is being seen as an attempt at an image makeover by the party hit by the jobs scam probe. Chatterjee, who was the virtual number two both in the TMC and the government, was stripped of all ministerial responsibilities and suspended from the party following his arrest by the ED last week and the recovery of around Rs 50 crore from flats of his associate Arpita Mukherjee.

Chatterjee held five key ministries, including industry, commerce and enterprises and parliamentary affairs.

With PTI inputs