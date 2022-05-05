‘Bengal is much better than other states’: Mamata responds to Amit Shah

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday responded to the charge of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that he could be killed if he went to Bengal.

Speaking at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on the occasion of the first anniversary of her third term in power, Banerjee said, “If anyone says don’t go to Bengal, you will be killed if you go to Bengal, I feel bad. Bengal is much better than other states.”

Targeting the BJP regime in Uttar Pradesh, she continued, “In Uttar Pradesh, the police tortures anyone who goes there to seek justice. No one will dare to do that in Bengal. If anyone does that, no one will be worse than me.” Banerjee warned that violence against women is not justifiable.

Shah had alleged on the floor of the Rajya Sabha in April that the Bengal government had changed the interpretation of the word “fascist’ and come up with a new definition. He expressed concern that if he went to Bengal, he would be killed. His remarks naturally caused a stir in Bengal politics.

On Wednesday, Banerjee, as part of the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme to financially empower women who are heads of families, added more beneficiaries. She also inaugurated some development projects across the state. She said, “Last 11 years, what we did in Bengal, anybody can challenge me on that, I am ready to fight.”